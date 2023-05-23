PR Newswire

FORNEBU, Norway, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE:AKRBP) (OTCQX:AKRBF) is pleased to announce that the production capacity at the Johan Sverdrup field has been successfully tested at 755,000 barrels oil per day.

The development of Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 was completed in December, increasing the field's total oil production capacity to 720,000 barrels per day. The partners have an ambition to increase this capacity, and the operator Equinor has now successfully tested the process facilities to 755,000 barrels per day.

"We are very pleased with the successful completion of the capacity test, which will enable an increase in Johan Sverdrup's plateau production up towards 755,000 barrels per day, and which once again demonstrates the quality of this world-class asset. This great achievement has been made possible through systematic and targeted work by the operator Equinor," says Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO in Aker BP.

Aker BP has 31.5733 percent interest in the Johan Sverdrup field.

