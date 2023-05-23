New milestone reached at Johan Sverdrup

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORNEBU, Norway, May 23, 2023

FORNEBU, Norway, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE:AKRBP) (OTCQX:AKRBF) is pleased to announce that the production capacity at the Johan Sverdrup field has been successfully tested at 755,000 barrels oil per day.

The development of Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 was completed in December, increasing the field's total oil production capacity to 720,000 barrels per day. The partners have an ambition to increase this capacity, and the operator Equinor has now successfully tested the process facilities to 755,000 barrels per day.

"We are very pleased with the successful completion of the capacity test, which will enable an increase in Johan Sverdrup's plateau production up towards 755,000 barrels per day, and which once again demonstrates the quality of this world-class asset. This great achievement has been made possible through systematic and targeted work by the operator Equinor," says Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO in Aker BP.

Aker BP has 31.5733 percent interest in the Johan Sverdrup field.

Contacts:

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889

favicon.png?sn=IO08612&sd=2023-05-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-milestone-reached-at-johan-sverdrup-301832344.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO08612&Transmission_Id=202305231113PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO08612&DateId=20230523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.