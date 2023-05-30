Envela to Participate in B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24, 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), a leading provider of re-commerce services, enabling a better world by extending the useful lives of goods within the circular economy, announced that it will participate in the upcoming B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, John Loftus, will be a part of an Analyst Hosted RoundTable with Jeff Van Sinderen on May 24th, Wednesday, at 12:15 p.m. Pacific Time. Additionally, one-on-one investor meetings will be held throughout the day.

To obtain further information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Envela management, please get in touch with your B. Riley Securities representative or visit the conference website.

About Envela

Envela specializes in the extension of the useful lives of specialty and durable goods through managing retail, recycling, and reverse-logistics supply-chain opportunities. This approach, also known as "re-commerce", financially benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela's operations are primarily focused on two re-commerce business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations
1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, TX 75038
[email protected]

