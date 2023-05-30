Vicinity Motor Corp. to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational

36 minutes ago
Management to Present at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time on June 6, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(

TSXV:VMC, Financial) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that management will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

John LaGourgue, VP of Sales and Corporate Development at Vicinity Motor Corp, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the day and deliver the Company's presentation as noted below - which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below.

13th Annual LD Micro Invitational

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. Pacific time - Track 2
Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel | Los Angeles, CA
Presentation Webcast: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact MZ Group at [email protected].

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(

TSXV:VMC, Financial) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Company Contact:
John LaGourgue
VP Corporate Development
604-288-8043
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations include uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Vicinity operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, the success of Vicinity's operational strategies, the timing of the completion of the vehicle assembly facility in the State of Washington, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government-imposed restrictions on operations, the success of Vicinity's strategic partnerships; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

