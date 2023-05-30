Cheese lovers, grill masters, and party hosts will love the warm, melty texture and endless recipe options that Brie for Grilling offers.

NEW HOLLAND, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Known for its portfolio of spreadable cheeses, Brie, and Crème de Brie, Alouette is debuting NEW Brie for Grilling just in time for summer. Crafted by French cheesemakers, Alouette Brie for Grilling is creamy and melty, yet strong enough to hold its iconic shape even when cooked at high heat on the grill (a first-of-its-kind innovation).





Perfect for summer hosting season, each 4.5 oz wheel fits perfectly on standard burger buns and can be sliced widthwise to melt on burger patties. For vegetarian cheese fans, simply substitute with a veggie burger, toss through a seasonal salad or simply serve on a cheese plate. The recipe options with Alouette Brie for Grilling are endless.

"Americans love Brie, especially when it is baked or melted, with 6 out of 10 fans preferring it that way*," said Kriston Ohm, Vice President of Marketing at Alouette. "We're debuting Brie for Grilling with this in mind to give home chefs, hosts, and cheese lovers a unique way to enjoy the creamy, melted delicacy of Brie this summer without ever having to turn the oven on or leave their backyard."

Alouette Brie for Grilling will be available in stores nationwide starting later this month for a suggested retail price of $5.99.

*Alouette Brie Attitude & Usage Study, 2017

