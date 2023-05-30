RESULT OF AGM
PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY, Financial)(TSX:CEE, Financial) Centamin held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, 23 May 2023, and announces that all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were put to the AGM on a poll and were passed with the requisite majority. The full results are detailed in the table below.
The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,158,432,695 ordinary shares and approximately 67% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.
VOTES
FOR[1]
%
VOTES
AGAINST
%
VOTES
WITHHELD[2]
Ordinary Resolution 1
Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts
770,079,292
99.35%
5,029,561
0.65%
9,321,704
Ordinary Resolution 2
Declare a final dividend of 2.5 US cents (US$0.025) per ordinary share
784,353,908
99.99%
44,653
0.01%
31,996
Ordinary Resolution 3.1
Approval of the Directors' remuneration report
769,490,172
98.13%
14,648,533
1.87%
291,852
Ordinary Resolution 3.2
Approval to increase the limit of the total fees payable to non-executive Directors
778,147,596
99.21%
6,165,778
0.79%
117,183
Ordinary Resolution 4.1
Re-election of James Rutherford
725,591,884
92.56%
58,339,185
7.44%
499,488
Ordinary Resolution 4.2
Re-election of Martin Horgan
778,514,301
99.23%
6,026,722
0.77%
339,534
Ordinary Resolution 4.3
Re-election of Ross Jerrard
777,623,113
99.18%
6,466,596
0.82%
338,848
Ordinary Resolution 4.4
Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre
766,491,745
97.76%
17,599,026
2.24%
339,787
Ordinary Resolution 4.5
Re-election of Marna Cloete
777,916,758
99.21%
6,212,565
0.79%
301,233
Ordinary Resolution 4.6
Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow
759,429,954
97.81%
17,007,183
2.19%
7,993,421
Ordinary Resolution 4.7
Re-election of Hendrik Faul
777,688,956
99.18%
6,439,588
0.82%
302,013
Ordinary Resolution 4.8
Re-election of Dr Ibrahim Fawzy
772,152,573
98.47%
11,978,192
1.53%
299,792
Ordinary Resolution 4.9
Re-election of Mark Bankes
771,985,846
98.46%
12,105,676
1.54%
339,035
Ordinary Resolution 5.1
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor)
771,270,873
98.35%
12,914,653
1.65%
371,265
Ordinary Resolution 5.2
Authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration
778,996,514
99.32%
5,333,807
0.68%
99,016
Ordinary Resolution 6
Authority to allot relevant securities
760,493,404
96.96%
23,831,959
3.04%
105,194
Special Resolution 7.1
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
757,710,298
96.61%
26,627,962
3.39%
91,077
Special Resolution 7.2
Further disapplication of pre-emption rights
748,102,723
95.38%
36,240,085
4.62%
86,529
Special Resolution 8
Market purchase of ordinary shares
771,336,759
98.36%
12,869,331
1.64%
223,247
In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website (https://www.centamin.com/investors/shares-dividends/shareholder-meetings/).
