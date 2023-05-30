NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

During Military Appreciation Month, we're honored to share the stories of four associates who make up the 35,000 veterans and military spouses representing The Home Depot.

As Juan Ordaz was transitioning out of the military, he searched for a new career path with similarities to his time in the Marine Corps. He joined The Home Depot as a garden associate and recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary with the company.

MILITARY SNAPSHOT

MILITARY TITLE: SERGEANT

BRANCH: MARINE CORPS

YEARS IN THE MILITARY: 12

CURRENT ROLE: DISTRIBUTION CENTER AREA SUPERVISOR

"One of the company's values that has a direct correlation with the Marine Corps' values is doing the right thing. It's about doing the right thing when no one is watching. As a leader in the military and at The Home Depot, being dependable and having integrity are two very important traits."

JUAN ORDAZ

Lisa Thomas is a store manager, military spouse and mother to three boys. While her husband served in the Marine Corps, Lisa needed a job that granted her flexibility and support. She says what started out as a job quickly turned into a career.

MILITARY SNAPSHOT

SPOUSE'S MILITARY TITLE: MAJOR

BRANCH: MARINE CORPS

YEARS AT THE HOME DEPOT: 23

FIRST ROLE: CASHIER; CURRENT ROLE: STORE MANAGER

"Never hold yourself back. There were many times that I was afraid to grow with the company because I believed it would be difficult to transfer if we needed to move. 23 years later and 10 Home Depot store transfers later, I'm grateful to have Home Depot family across the country."

LISA THOMAS

Marlon Joseph spent 29 years serving in the Navy. As a leader in the military, he prioritized a culture that consisted of inclusivity, support and transparency. He strives to bring that same mindset to his role now with The Home Depot.

MILITARY SNAPSHOT

MILITARY TITLE: MASTER CHIEF

BRANCH: NAVY

YEARS IN THE MILITARY: 29

CURRENT ROLE: CONTACT CENTER SUPERVISOR

"One piece of advice I would give to veterans and military spouses is to own your development. Perseverance, organization, flexibility and resiliency are the backbone to a successful military career. Those same traits are what will help you succeed at The Home Depot."

MARLON JOSEPH

Bethany George and her husband both come from military families. Not only did they follow in their footsteps by joining the military, but they also work at The Home Depot. Over the past 15 years with the company, Bethany has grown her career from a coordinator to a manager in Talent Acquisition.

MILITARY SNAPSHOT

MILITARY TITLE: MAJOR

BRANCH: AIR FORCE

YEARS IN THE MILITARY: 27

CURRENT ROLE: FIELD STAFFING MANAGER

"During my first 12 years at The Home Depot, I was juggling my career, family and the military. I learned that you can't be everything to everybody all the time. It's okay to close your laptop at the end of the day and focus on other responsibilities."

BETHANY GEORGE

If you're a veteran or military spouse looking for career opportunities at The Home Depot, visit www.careers.homedepot.com/military.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/756648/Military-Appreciation-Month-Four-Associates-Talk-Service-and-Careers-at-The-Home-Depot



