Refreshed Committee Reflects Shift in Safety Culture at Fort Hills

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / The Fort Hills Cares Committee, a group made up of frontline workers and management representatives at our Fort Hills operations, has led a renewed focus on health and safety priorities across the site. Click this link to learn more about their efforts.

"We struggled with attendance at the Fort Hills Joint Worksite Health and Safety committee - a lot of it was down to meeting fatigue from the pandemic and other challenges," says Jason Wyman, who took over as the management co-chair for the committee in mid-2021. "The committee is structured to focus on health and safety priorities across the site. Its work is important enough that every worksite in Alberta is legislated to have one with representatives from management and the frontline workforce." Instead of accepting the status quo, the committee took a new focus and a unique name - the Fort Hills Cares Committee - with some fresh faces around the table of six management and 10 worker representatives from each business area and shift.

It was one of those regular meetings on the calendar where participants didn't always see the point of attending, let alone participating.

"We struggled with attendance at the Fort Hills Joint Worksite Health and Safety committee - a lot of it was down to meeting fatigue from the pandemic and other challenges," says Jason Wyman, who took over as the management co-chair for the committee in mid-2021. "The committee is structured to focus on health and safety priorities across the site. Its work is important enough that every worksite in Alberta is legislated to have one with representatives from management and the frontline workforce."

Instead of accepting the status quo, the committee took a new focus and a unique name - the Fort Hills Cares Committee - with some fresh faces around the table of six management and 10 worker representatives from each business area and shift.

"We wanted to reset the team and bring in different ideas and energy," says Jason, Director of Tailings Operations at Fort Hills. "We knew we needed a cultural change and saw the committee as a great opportunity to strengthen Human and Organizational Performance principles, which are being introduced across the company to help build a stronger safety mindset, within Suncor's business. We wanted feedback from our frontline workers and to create a venue to put chronic health and safety issues on the table and jointly solution them."

The Fort Hills Cares Committee went out of its way to meet with frontline workers and share its mission.

"And we were very intentional in getting in front of workers at toolbox talks and area safety meetings to seek their input," he says. "We made presentations at the lodges where Fort Hills workers stay while on their shift to encourage them to raise their concerns with their representatives on the committee. The committee's employee co-chair JM Bilodeau started excellent outreach work and it has continued with Steven Rodger, who replaced him as co-chair in 2022."

Speaking directly with the workforce highlighted some safety opportunities for the refreshed committee to address along with some solutions.

"We received feedback to establish a new emergency meeting point for the fuel depot at Fort Hills. We also widened mine roads in response to feedback about the sightlines at some mine intersections," says Steven, a boilermaker who works in Extraction. "Addressing those concerns has helped the committee in its goal to improve the safety culture at Fort Hills."

That work has extended to recognizing clever ideas put forward by the workforce.

"We created a championship belt similar to what you see worn by boxers or wrestlers and present it to somebody every month who have put forward a great idea to improve safety," says Steven. "It's all a part of bringing together front-line workers who are most familiar with the work with leadership, who can remove obstacles. That's how you drive positive change."

34756feb-eedd-4959-877c-5e46930c62f0.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Suncor Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Suncor Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/suncor-energy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Suncor Energy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756661/Refreshed-Committee-Reflects-Shift-in-Safety-Culture-at-Fort-Hills

img.ashx?id=756661

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.