The six industry-leading co-located events, MD&M, EastPack, ATX, D&M, Plastec and Quality Expo partners with The Diversity Org, MedTech, The Sustainable Packaging Coalition among others.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Informa Markets Engineering announces the full schedule of education sessions for the upcoming six-in-one co-located manufacturing East event, taking place June 13-15, 2023, at the Javits Center, New York. With over 300 exhibitors spanning various industries and access to over 45 education sessions, IME East stands as the unrivaled hub where knowledge meets opportunity, offering unparalleled education and access to top exhibitors driving positive change in the medtech, packaging, automation and manufacturing industries.

The three-day conference agenda will include Start-Up Education, R&D partnerships, product development and brand building, an in-depth look inside a "Medtech Giant," and the value of partnering with higher education.

FuturePrint , UK based community of Print and Packaging professionals with over 20,000 contacts worldwide, is delighted to showcase sessions on Print in Manufacturing comprising a series of inspiring and informative workshops, June 13, 2023, in the PackPlace Theater from 1:45 - 3:15 pm, followed by Q&A panel 3:15 - 4:00 pm.

The sessions will be run by Frazer Chesterman, Co-Director of FuturePrint, with over 25 years' industry experience in the print and packaging industry across the globe. FuturePrint's omni channel platform contains interviews and articles with the people behind print and packaging tech, as well as podcasts and videos covering thought leaders, experts and deep dive reports with the mission to help print tech grow into new markets.

The captivating line up of European and US Digital Print specialists sessions include:

Integrating Robotics into Digital printing 4.0 and Creative Embellishment with Single Pass Technology in Luxury Packaging by Matt Brooks at Agfa.

Digital Watermark Technology and Printing Intelligent Packaging by Eric Worrall, Global Graphics Software, Guy Newcombe.

Archipelago Technology Inkjet for Coatings, Agriculture and Packaging.

Single Pass Digital Print Technology for Curved Surface Products used in Pharma and Medical Applications by Peter Bergstein, Bergstein.

Delegates attending the FuturePrint sessions can expect to learn more about the latest insights, innovations and technological developments, ideas and applications from textile to packaging, automotive to wide format, and commercial print to labels with inkjet and digital technology taking center stage. Subsequent day two and day three sessions at the PackPlace theater will cover Food & Beverage Packaging and CannPack Conference focused on Cannabis packaging.

"The manufacturing industry continues to soar to new heights given the development of innovation within medical automation and miniaturization technologies, increasing application of industrial robotics, additive manufacturing efficiencies and sustainable packaging approaches that constitute bright spots in the country's economy," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Advanced Manufacturing East, Informa Markets. "Though these process adjustments require hard work and navigation of emergent challenges along the way, we are grateful to return to New York to support the vibrant manufacturing community and serve as the East Coast's gathering place to network, trade and learn from peers as new opportunities unfold."

This year in partnership with The Diversity Org , the East Coast manufacturing event focuses on the incoming workforce to help support the new generation of manufacturing and processing and will host over 100 STEM students to participate in a two-session workshop. Sessions will include Career Exposure Panel Discussions, designed to introduce students to experiential conversations with corporate employees and discovery of career path options, as well as a Networking Prep Workshop, where students will learn the steps to confidently and comfortably present and share professional value to others.

"What is always staggering to new attendees is the wide array of market verticals represented across the six shows that range from medical, food and beverage, health and beauty to even cannabis that inspires cross-category collaboration generating new relationships, learning opportunities and future planning," adds Everly.

MedTech, New York's trade association for the biomed industry, an innovative coalition of pharmaceutical, medical technology, and life sciences companies, research and academic institutions, suppliers, and service providers.

ARM Institute, the Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII) funded by the Office of the Secretary of Defense and is part of the Manufacturing USA® network, which exists to strengthen U.S. manufacturing through innovations in advanced manufacturing technology, particularly robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), and to prepare the workforce to work alongside these technologies.

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition , a membership-based collaborative that believes in the power of industry to make packaging more sustainable. As the leading voice on sustainable packaging, the SPC is passionate about creating packaging that is good for people and good for the environment, with a mission to bring sustainable packaging stakeholders together to catalyze actionable improvements to packaging systems and lend an authoritative voice on issues related to packaging sustainability.

The New York Cannabis Industry Association, promoting the legalized, sustainable cannabis market, inviting members to join the conversation on how to navigate the cannabis industry processing, manufacturing, packaging, quality assurance and more.

The Hudson Valley Industry Association, the successful implementation of legal cannabis market forum where entrepreneurs and businesses can cross-pollinate and work together to establish the highest standards for harmonizing the cannabis industry with Hudson Valley communities. Promoting commerce with conscience, Hudson Valley Industry Association allows members to do good while also doing well.

About Informa Markets - Engineering:

Informa Markets Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

