The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between October 28, 2021 and July 28, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Stanley includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) rising interest rates, inflation, and trends in returning to work away from home were in fact quickly eroding then-heightened demand for Stanley’s tools and outdoor products; (ii) the heightened, extraordinary demand Stanley had enjoyed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 into 2022 was returning to 2019 pre-pandemic levels; (iii) Stanley’s operations were already showing signs of slowing demand; (iv) as a result of reorganization, share repurchasing, and dividend growth, Stanley lacked the cash to react with agility to changes in demand; and (v) as a result of Stanley’s inability to react to a sharp decline in demand, the Company’s results and metrics, particularly sales volume, were severely negatively impacted. As a result of the foregoing, Stanley’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 23, 2023

Aggrieved Stanley investors only have until May 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

