Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2023 Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Date: June 6, 2023

Time: 9:05-9:35 a.m. Eastern Time

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

Date: June 14, 2023

Time: 9:45-10:20 a.m. Eastern Time

Both presentations will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com. In addition, the webcasts will be archived and available for viewing shortly after each presentation.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 294 on the 2022 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,164 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

