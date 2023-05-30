Cree+LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), announced today that three of its latest product releases have been recognized with BrightStar Awards by LEDs Magazine. The XLamp® Element G LEDs and XLamp® Pro9™ LEDs were recognized in the “LED Light Sources” category, while the Photophyll™ Select LEDs were recognized in the “Horticultural SSL and Controls Systems” category. In addition, Cree LED was selected as an honoree by a respected panel of judges from the LED and lighting design and manufacturing community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005475/en/

Cree LED recognized by LEDs Magazine with three 2023 BrightStar Awards for Innovative LED Products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The BrightStar Awards are given based on five key factors: performance, reliability, efficiency, ease of integration/use, and innovation in the design of LED-based lighting products and components.

Highlights and distinguishing features of the three Cree LED product families being recognized include:

XLamp Element G LEDs enable maximum light output and optical performance with new levels of precision and control, offering the broadest range of color options available in the industry.

XLamp Pro9 LEDs deliver up to 15% higher efficacy for 90 and 95 color rendering index (CRI) and have the industry’s highest operating temperature rating of 105°C with the same maximum current as the standard versions.

Photophyll Select LEDs are the industry’s first LEDs entirely characterized in horticulture metrics and designed to easily upgrade the performance of high-efficiency, broad spectrum two-channel (white + red) horticulture luminaires by up to 6%.

“On behalf of the LEDs Magazine BrightStar Awards panel, I would like to congratulate Cree LED on their high-scoring honoree status,” said LEDs Magazine editorial director Wanda Lau. “This competitive program allows LEDs Magazine to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products of the past year that are advancing LED and solid-state lighting technology into various applications.”

“We’re excited to be recognized by LEDs Magazine with these BrightStar Awards,” said Joe Clark, president, Cree LED. “By continuing to challenge assumptions about what’s possible with LED technology, we’re able to empower our customers with new and innovative LEDs to achieve unprecedented system-level optimizations.”

Product samples of Cree LED’s award-winning products are available now, and production quantities are available with standard lead times.

XLamp and Cree LED are registered trademarks and Pro9 and Photophyll are trademarks of CreeLED, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About LEDs Magazine

LEDs Magazine provides comprehensive coverage of SSL technologies, applications, and markets and is the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists and technical professionals. The LEDs Magazine media brand and associated events address the needs of professionals across the entire LED and SSL supply and design chain. Visit ledsmagazine.com for more information.

About Cree LED

Cree LED offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, specialty lighting and video screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit cree-led.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005475/en/