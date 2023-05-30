NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fulcrum") ( FULC) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 3, 2022 and March 8, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Fulcrum includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 (an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies) showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (ii) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 27, 2023

Aggrieved Fulcrum investors only have until June 27, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]