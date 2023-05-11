Ekinops' SixSq announces updates to the Nuvla platform and marketplace legal framework for improved business enablement

1 hours ago
PARIS, May 23, 2023

PARIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, today announced important updates to the legal framework for the Nuvla platform and marketplace, provided by its subsidiary SixSq SA.

Nuvla is a proven B2B SaaS digital platform and marketplace for industrialization and automation of containerized edge applications and device management. Nuvla enables the deployment of these applications on the Ekinops OneAccess branded customer premise equipment (CPE), as well as a large range of certified hardware platforms. The Nuvla marketplace contains a growing number of ready-made apps, provided by domain matter experts (aka app vendors). These apps can be automatically deployed in 1-click to any Nuvla enabled edges, eliminating human error and improving quality. Furthermore, users can register their own apps, creating a private app store, mixing in commercially available apps from the marketplace.

The simplified Terms and Conditions (T&C) and End User License Agreement (EULA) make business between app vendors, customers and end users frictionless and straightforward. They also support network service providers and system integrators in generating additional recurring revenue at the edge and in the cloud.

SixSq's CEO Marc-Elian Bégin said, "With this major update to our T&C, we are bringing to edge computing the frictionless business enablement that Amazon created when they introduced cloud computing 17 years ago."

The key highlights of the new legal framework are:

  • Clear terms between app vendors, the Nuvla operator (SixSq) and customers to enable frictionless business, including payments
  • Geographical legal coverage now including Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific
  • Easier to read and better organized terms

Ekinops's CEO Didier Brédy said, "Ekinops is always pushing innovation and simplicity in our industry. With this updated legal framework, we are able to offer telecom operators, as well as their enterprise & SMB customers, a new and much simpler way of leveraging edge computing, building on the well-established Ekinops portfolio. This is a win-win for both Ekinops and our customers to create new revenue streams."

The changes came into force on 11 May 2023 and users were given the opportunity to review the details before continuing to use the service.

The updated Terms and Conditions can be found here.

The updated standard apps EULA can be found here.

