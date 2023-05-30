AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC and APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that its popular long-time family summer movie program, AMC Summer Movie Camp, is returning to theatres for the first time since 2019. Through AMC Summer Movie Camp, moviegoers can enjoy recent and classic family titles for $3 plus tax on Wednesdays and $5 plus tax on Saturdays throughout the summer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005872/en/

AMC Theatres Summer Movie Camp returns this summer with tickets as low as $3 plus tax at participating AMC locations (Graphic: Business Wire)

AMC Summer Movie Camp is available at approximately 400 AMC locations throughout the United States, including every AMC CLASSIC location in the circuit. The program begins Saturday, May 27, and runs through August.

Fourteen titles will rotate through the program this summer, including recent hits like PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, franchise titles with a new release coming soon like KUNG FU PANDA and TROLLS WORLD TOUR, and beloved classic titles like THE LAND BEFORE TIME.

Every participating AMC location will offer dedicated showtimes on Wednesday and Saturdays, starting between 11 a.m. and noon. Tickets are on sale now and a full list of titles and their release dates are here:

May 27/May 31 – THE LAND BEFORE TIME

June 3/June 7 – DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS

June 10/June 14 – MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU

June 17/June 21 – PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE

June 24/June 28 – PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH

June 30/July 5 – KUNG FU PANDA

July 8/July 12 – TROLLS WORLD TOUR

July 15/July 19 – MUMMIES

July 22/July 26 – THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

July 29/August 2 – THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS

August 5/August 9 – SHREK 2

August 11/August 16 – SING 2

August 19/August 23 – THE CROODS: A NEW AGE

August 26/August 30 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

“For generations of moviegoers and families, the warm summer months meant daytime trips to the movie theatre. AMC Summer Movie Camp was designed with that feeling in mind, when school is out and there’s free time for fun,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, AMC. “Through the return of this exciting program, moviegoers of any age can enjoy a popular film on the big screen, at a value that ensures that it’s accessible to everyone, and groups of all sizes.”

For more information about AMC Summer Movie Camp and to purchase tickets to upcoming titles, guests can visit their local theatre page or https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amctheatres.com%2Famc-scene%2Fsummer-movie-camp-for-kids.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005872/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership