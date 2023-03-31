Comerica Bank Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States for Eighth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, May 23, 2023

DALLAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has been named a 2023 honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, in recognition of its support for local communities. This marks the eighth consecutive year and ninth time overall that Comerica has earned the honor since the award's inception in 2012, making Comerica one of only a small group of companies that have consistently achieved such high marks throughout the program's 11-year history.

The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

"Comerica is successful when our local communities thrive, and with the support of our colleagues, we continue to work with our community partners to establish innovative programs and services," said Wendy Bridges, Executive Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, Comerica Bank. "For 174 years, Comerica has built strong relationships with our local communities, and we look forward to continuing our legacy of making a difference in the communities we serve."

Comerica and its nearly 7,500 colleagues across its national footprint made a difference supporting communities in multiple ways throughout 2022, which included:

  • Contributing more than 66,000 hours of volunteer time in 2022, equating to more than $1.9 million worth of time invested back into local communities.
  • Serving as an important financial resource, Comerica colleagues shared lessons as part of the Comerica $ense financial education program which reached more than 79,000 individuals from low- to moderate-income communities. In addition, our team posted over 2,000 small business boootcamps. Of note: Comerica has reached 94% of its three-year goal (2021-2023) to provide $5 billion in small business loans (as of March 31, 2023.)

"Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities," said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like Comerica set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we're thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023."

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

To view the full report and see the complete list of The Civic 50 2023 honorees, visit www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded nearly 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $91.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Points of Light
Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

