iHeartMedia's My Cultura Announces Second Season of "In Our Own World," a Podcast by Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023

Sizzle Reel Link
Hi Res Photos Link

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHeartMedia's My Cultura, a podcast network dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and creators, while also sharing the Latinx experience with millions of listeners, and MoonFlower Productions have announced the second season of "In Our Own World" podcast, created and co-hosted by Grammy-nominated songwriter and stylist Gemeny Hernandez and Grammy- and Emmy-nominated musician and TV host, Emily Estefan. The new season of the podcast will debut May 31 with new episodes posting weekly on Wednesdays.

iHeartPodcasts_In_Our_Own_World_Podcast.jpg

"In Our Own World" is the first show of its kind. The 30-episode series offers its listeners an outer space-themed sanctuary where nothing is off-limits, creating an unpredictable experience that blends the hosts' unique perspectives with their penchant for mischief. With a wide range of topics as riveting as wrongful incarceration and settler colonialism and as playful as prank calls and guilty pleasures, each episode provides a space where iconic guests like Gloria Estefan, Sheila E., Isabela Merced, Ana Navarro, Marco Borges and Elena Rose can be vulnerable. "In Our Own World" was named one of the "Best Podcasts of the Month" by Spotify in May 2022.

"We're thrilled to bring back the 'In Our Own World' podcast for a second season," said Gisselle Bances, SVP and Head of Production and Development for My Cultura Podcast Network."This podcast series is an extension of our commitment to empowering today's unique voices, and Emily and Gemeny certainly embody that."

"We couldn't be prouder to partner with iHeart's My Cultura Podcast Network," said Estefan. "They gave us the creative liberty we needed for a show like this," said Hernandez, "and we are thrilled to be coming back for a second season."

"In Our Own World" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts. Listeners can learn more about the show by visiting the podcast's website at www.inourownworldpod.com as well as listen to all of season one now on the iHeartRadio App, and anywhere podcasts are available.

About In Our Own World
Ever felt like you were born in the wrong decade? Or maybe it was the wrong planet altogether. If you can relate, welcome home. We're Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez, your resident weirdos, young artists, and multicultural couple. And we live In Our Own World. Strap in as we voyage through life's never-ending questions and pick up a few passengers along the way. "In Our Own World" is a part of iHeartMedia's My Cultura Podcast Network.

About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Socials:
Instagram: @inourownworldpod
TikTok: @inourownworldpod
YouTube: @inourownworldpodcast
Twitter: @ioowpodcast

favicon.png?sn=NY04375&sd=2023-05-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iheartmedias-my-cultura-announces-second-season-of-in-our-own-world-a-podcast-by-emily-estefan-and-gemeny-hernandez-301832516.html

SOURCE iHeartPodcasts

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY04375&Transmission_Id=202305231343PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY04375&DateId=20230523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.