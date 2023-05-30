Emera's 2022 Sustainability Report Highlights Continued Progress Toward a Clean Energy Future

Emera Inc.’s (TSX: EMA) 2022 Sustainability Report is now available on the company's website. Highlights from this year’s report include:

  • 41% reduction in CO2 emissions across Emera’s operations from 2005 levels
  • 68% reduction in use of coal in generation since 2005
  • $5.3B+ planned capital spending on cleaner, reliable energy through 2025
  • 45% of Emera Director Nominees for 2023 are women, including the Chair of the Board
  • $18M invested in communities in 2022, including nearly $2 million directed toward DEI initiatives and a one-time investment in the University of South Florida to establish the TECO Center for Clean Energy Research
  • Additional detail and transparency in diversity metrics

The report highlights the complexity of the journey to a cleaner energy future and includes an update on Emera's climate transition plan and the progress being made toward the company’s Climate Commitment objectives.

“Our commitments to protecting the environment, supporting our teams and communities, and running our businesses responsibly are foundational to what we do across Emera,” says Scott Balfour, President and CEO, Emera Inc. “It’s our dedicated teams that work everyday to deliver cleaner, reliable energy to our customers while creating value for our communities and shareholders. I’m incredibly proud to share this update on our progress across the business.”

The report also highlights the meaningful progress being made in other priority areas including diversity, equity and inclusion, customer service, and innovation, as well as initiatives to reinforce Emera’s robust risk management and governance practices.

Emera’s 2022 Sustainability Report can be viewed here.

About Emera Inc.

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $39 billion in assets and 2022 revenues of more than $7.5 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in three Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H, EMA.PR.J and EMA.PR.L. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

