PR Newswire

WESTERLY, R.I., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust"; "the Bank") today announced that the Bank was once again selected by Newsweek to the annual list of "America's Best Small Banks 2023" for the State of Rhode Island. This is the second straight year Washington Trust has received recognition from Newsweek, who partnered with LendingTree, in evaluating 4,800 FDIC-insured banks and NCUA-insured credit unions for the annual "Best Banks" rankings. According to Newsweek, as a State winner, Washington Trust is recognized for delivering "all the best of banking small: a more personal touch, good customer experience, competitive rates, low fees, and a variety of financial products."

"We're honored to receive recognition once again from Newsweek as "America's Best Small Bank," representing Rhode Island," stated Edward O. "Ned" Handy, III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our Washington Trust team, who are committed to providing our customers with sound financial advice and solutions, which are especially important during these difficult economic times."

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust can be found at washtrust.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-selects-washington-trust-as-americas-best-small-bank-2023-in-rhode-island-for-second-straight-year-301832485.html

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company