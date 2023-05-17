PR Newswire

Fortify, part of the OpenText Cybersecurity portfolio, empowers DevSecOp teams

WATERLOO, ON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced today it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant review for Application Security Testing (AST) for the 10th consecutive year. With more than 20 years of innovation, Fortify has a long history in the commercial application security testing space and is well known for offering exceptional security and visibility.

With the acquition of Debricked, Fortify introduced significant advancements in the software composition analysis (SCA) and supply chain security segments, and expanded API security testing and discovery capabilities. A variety of enhancements leveraging machine learning were also introduced which significantly improve the quality and reliability of test findings.

"With the rapid change in how organizations develop and deploy applications, application security has evolved into a critical part of the development process," said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer, Development at OpenText. "In the last three years alone, the industry had to quickly learn to solve not just vulnerabilities in source code and running apps, but secure open-source code, APIs, containers, infrastructure as code, and more. We believe continued recognition as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader is a testament to the strength of our product and ability to anticipate and innovate to meet evolving market needs."

Fortify's Application Security Testing portfolio empowers customers with DevSecOps best practices, enabling cloud transformation, and securing software supply chains by constantly innovating, supporting, and collaborating with organizations across the globe. As the sole code security solution, Fortify provides the most adaptable, precise, and scalable application security platform available, covering the breadth of modern use cases and capabilities.

For more information on Fortify visit Fortify Application Security. To view the report, visit Gartner 2023 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.

