RADNOR, Pa., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Foot Locker, Inc. (: FL) (“Foot Locker”).



On May 19, 2023, Foot Locker disclosed that the company’s sales have “softened meaningfully given the tough macroeconomic backdrop, causing us to reduce our guidance for the year as we take more aggressive markdowns to both drive demand and manage inventory.”

Following this news, Foot Locker’s stock price fell on May 19, 2023, to close at $30.21, compared to a close of $41.52 on May 18, 2023.

Kessler Topaz is investigating whether Foot Locker issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

