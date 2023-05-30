Directors of The+Marcus+Corporation+(NYSE: MCS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 2, 2023.

The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.045 per share on the Class B common stock. The dividend on the Class B common stock, which is not publicly traded, will also be paid June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 2, 2023.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,036 screens at 83 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

