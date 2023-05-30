LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings:

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMXLQJ47

Issuer Name

HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

G10 Capital Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office La Mancha Fund SCSp Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-May-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-May-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 23.177854 0.000000 23.177854 62297182

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares 0 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold G10 Capital Limited La Mancha Fund SCSp 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

As of 02/05/2023, G10 Capital Ltd are no longer Portfolio Manager to the La Mancha Fund SCSp, and therefore we are submitting a notification to the FCA to notify them of the disposal of these shares under G10 Capital Ltd.

12. Date of Completion

05-May-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

