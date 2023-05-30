LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings:
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|GB00BMXLQJ47
Issuer Name
|HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|G10 Capital Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
|London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
La Mancha Fund SCSp
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|02-May-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|02-May-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000
0
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
23.177854
0.000000
23.177854
62297182
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
0
0.000000
|Sub Total 8.A
0
0.000000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
G10 Capital Limited
La Mancha Fund SCSp
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
|As of 02/05/2023, G10 Capital Ltd are no longer Portfolio Manager to the La Mancha Fund SCSp, and therefore we are submitting a notification to the FCA to notify them of the disposal of these shares under G10 Capital Ltd.
12. Date of Completion
|05-May-2023
13. Place Of Completion
|London, UK
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756696/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-TR-1-Notification-of-Major-Holdings