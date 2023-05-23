PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS , May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury multi-branded retailer, The Webster, announced today that they will be expanding their physical store footprint with the opening of three new boutiques beginning in the fall of 2023. In collaboration with Simon ®, the brand will open the new boutiques at The Shops at Riverside (New Jersey) in early October of 2023, Lenox Square (Atlanta) in late Summer 2024, and The Domain (Austin) in early Fall 2024. These new boutiques will build on an already successful collaboration between Simon and The Webster at The Galleria in Houston, Texas.

"The Webster is an iconic retail destination that exudes a distinctive energy with a commitment to good fashion and good fun. Our shoppers are zealous for unique luxury retail experiences, and we are thrilled to be working with The Webster to deliver top-level customer service and a highly curated selection from the industry's leading designers to three booming markets. The Webster is a natural complement to the extensive roster of luxury offerings at The Domain, Lenox Square, and The Shops at Riverside," said Velda Turan, Senior Vice President, Leasing at Simon. "The vibrant intimacy of their store design is an exceptional addition to our curated mix of market-exclusive brands, further establishing these properties as top fashion and lifestyle shopping destinations."

The Webster at The Shops of Riverside, the first to open in the Simon expansion, is being designed by French Interior Designer Stéphane Parmentier. This will be the fourth location in the retailer's portfolio designed by Parmentier, which includes their Montecito boutique in Rosewood Miramar Beach, Toronto, the first international boutique, and the most recent opening of their Palm Springs location. Parmentier has built upon The Webster's highly established DNA and evolved its notorious store design POV, taking luxury retail in a residential setting to the next level. While this distinct aesthetic connects these four properties, there are still key design elements that have carried over from The Webster's inception that created the South Beach flagship. Hints of Art Deco, vintage wallpapers, a discerning collection of art, and of course, the sunny spirit of Miami will always be pillars in every future The Webster location.

"When I opened The Webster 15 years ago, I never imagined a day where I would be saying we have 12 stores. The response and support from our partners like Simon to our clients who have been with us since day one is truly incredible! What started as a vision to bring a highly curated luxury retail experience to Miami to expanding rapidly on both coasts and even internationally is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful for Simon believing in The Webster, giving us this opportunity to go where our clients are, as well as engage and share our experience with a new audience. Our approach as a company is to offer the highest level of customer service, meeting the needs of our client's evolving lifestyles and going beyond the transactional relationship, making them a part of The Webster family." says Laure Hériard Dubreuil, Founder, and CEO of The Webster.

The Webster is home to the industry's leading fashion designers for women, men, and kids' ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. The unique curation features brands such as Alexander Vauthier, Amiri, The Attico, Balenciaga, Casablanca, Celine, Diesel, Gallery Dept., Fendi, Gucci, Jacquemus, Louisa Ballou, Marine Serre, Nahmias, Paco Rabanne, Pucci, Rhude, Rick Owens, Roberta Einer, Saint Laurent, The Row, Who Decides War and more are creatively merchandised throughout the store. LHD, the retailer's private label line designed by Laure herself, adds a strong presence to the merchandising with bold silhouettes and playful prints. Their curation expands further into their client's lifestyles with a highly refined selection of fine jewelry, home, and beauty verticals.

About The Webster:

Laure Heriard Dubreuil opened The Webster's flagship location in 2009 at 1220 Collins Avenue in South Beach, Miami. Originally the Webster Hotel, the 20,000 square-foot Art Deco building was built in 1939 by architect Henry Hohauser. Heriard Dubreuil, who grew up in Paris and worked as a top merchandiser for Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent before founding The Webster, kept the name but reimagined the three-story interior as a women's and men's multi-brand luxury retailer designed with vibrant intimacy to resemble a residential space.

"The idea was a place where you can feel very comfortable," says Heriard Dubreuil of The Webster's concept. "It's a place to spend time. You arrive, you take off your shoes, you're at someone's house, or you're in your gigantic closet, and you can try everything." Rather than organize the store according to brand, Heriard Dubreuil merchandised it as if it were a personal wardrobe, mixing big brands with the emerging, arranging everything intuitively by mood, which was revolutionary at the time. Her instinctive, warm touch lured an impressive brand matrix, including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Celine, Saint Laurent as well as loyal customers.

After more than a decade after the South Beach flagship opened, The Webster has expanded to eight additional flagship locations in Bal Harbour, Houston, Costa Mesa, New York City, Los Angeles, Montecito at the Rosewood Miramar Beach, Toronto, and, most recently, Palm Springs. Each store has its own distinctive energy, unified by Heriard Dubreuil's uncompromising vision of good energy, good fashion, good fun, and Miami's sunny spirit. The retailer has become a destination for exclusive collaborations with brands such as Pucci, Bottega Veneta, AMIRI, and permanent partnerships with David Mallett and Augustinus Bader, who operates a studio out of The Webster's SoHo location.

About Simon®

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

