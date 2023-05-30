Gray Expands the Roles of Matt Jaquint and Mike King

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray) (: GTN) today announced the promotions of Matt Jaquint to Chief Revenue Officer and of Mike King to Chief Marketing Officer.

In his new role, Matt Jaquint will be responsible for developing advertising sales strategies and best practices across all platforms. He will lead new business development initiatives and sales training programs. In his new role, Mike King will oversee marketing and brand strategy for company-wide and multi-market station initiatives. He will lead Gray’s design and marketing groups as well as our recruiting team.

For the past several years, Matt and Mike have overseen groups of local markets in their roles as Regional Vice Presidents, Senior Vice Presidents, and currently, Senior Managing Vice Presidents. Both leaders will continue oversight of groups of Gray’s television stations and digital properties.

Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said, “Matt and Mike have proven records of success. The company will benefit from their expanded roles as we leverage their areas of expertise to help guide our local teams to greater success serving local audiences and businesses.”

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 504-352-4019

