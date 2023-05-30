Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its official training portal ‘Lattice+Insights™’ to enable customers and partners to maximize their low power FPGA experience. Developed by FPGA and training experts, Lattice Insights offers a variety of learning plans, a robust lesson library, and customizable, interactive instructor-led trainings covering all aspects of FPGA-based development, including silicon, software, solutions, boards, and more.

“Lattice Insights is designed to provide our customers with comprehensive content and hands-on training to help expand their expertise and bring advanced solutions to market, whether they’ve worked with FPGAs for years or if it’s their first time,” said Mark Nelson, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Lattice. “We believe this portal will serve as an invaluable asset for anyone who wants to learn more about FPGAs and how to best leverage Lattice technology for their application design and development needs.”

Lattice Insights registration is free and offers immediate access to a wealth of complimentary training courses. The portal also includes paid access plans that provide advanced learning opportunities. New content will be added to the portal on a regular basis.

For more information about the training portal, please visit Lattice+Insights to start your FPGA learning journey.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

