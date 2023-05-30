Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference June 6 - 8, 2023 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005434/en/