Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 TD Cowen's Future of the Consumer Conference Prama Bhatt, chief digital officer, and Paula Oyibo, senior vice president of finance, will participate in a Fireside Chat at 8:55 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:55 a.m. Central Time

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Baird's 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:15 a.m. Central Time

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Virtual Conference Kecia Steelman, chief operating officer, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer will participate in a Fireside Chat at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:15 a.m. Central Time



The Fireside Chats will be webcast live at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Finvestor, and a replay of the webcasts will be available for a limited time.

