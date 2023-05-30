Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today announced that Rachel Ruggeri, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen’s 7th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed on the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.starbucks.com on the Events & Presentations page.

