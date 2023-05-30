Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company® (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN), today announced it has awarded nearly $700,000 to nonprofits serving the communities where Jackson has offices: Lansing, Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois. This announcement is the first of Jackson’s biannual grant funding program for 2023. These grants will be used to support a variety of initiatives led by the nonprofit recipients, including providing homeownership assistance and helping address the needs of children who have been abused or exposed to violence.

“Jackson is proud to award grants to this group of deserving recipients that will have an immediate and long-term impact on the communities we’re proud to call home,” said Danielle Robinson, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Philanthropy at Jackson. “The important work each of these organizations do directly aligns with Jackson’s commitment to support nonprofits that strengthen families and increase economic opportunities.”

Among the deserving recipients is Habitat+for+Humanity+Capital+Region in Lansing, which works to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter, believing in a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The Jackson grant will help fund the nonprofit’s homeownership program, which provides down payment assistance and access to affordable mortgages for qualified families with income below 80% of area median income.

“The Jackson grant funds allow Habitat for Humanity Capital Region to serve more families throughout Ingham and Eaton counties with affordable homeownership opportunities,” said Jordan Schellinger, Homeowner Services Director for Habitat for Humanity Capital Region. “Homeownership leads to numerous outcomes that extend beyond the house, such as greater economic stability, access to quality education, increased civic and social engagement, better health and a reduced environmental footprint. With this support, Habitat for Humanity Capital Region offers families stability through shelter, which benefits children through consistency in schooling and minimized disruptions to their education.”

Jackson is also honored to support Nashville+Children%26rsquo%3Bs+Alliance, an organization that provides healing and justice for children in Davidson County who have been abused or exposed to violence. The Jackson grant will assist the nonprofit in funding the Child Protective Investigative Team (CPIT) and Forensic Interviews program, both of which help address the needs of abused children from investigation and prosecution to additional support or resources the families may need.

“Nashville Children’s Alliance sees children and families during what could be the darkest time of their lives,” said Dawn Harper, Chief Executive Officer for Nashville Children’s Alliance. “We are proud to partner with Jackson to help bring light back into their lives.”

Jackson’s biannual grant program is a critical component of its corporate philanthropy efforts. Nonprofit organizations in the Lansing, Chicago or Nashville areas interested in applying for a grant from Jackson are encouraged to submit+an+application for consideration by visiting the company’s website. Jackson has contributed more than $80 million to nonprofits since 2007, and Jackson associates volunteer thousands of hours annually with nonprofits nationwide.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2022, for the financial services industry (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

1 Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly-owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005988/en/