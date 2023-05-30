DoubleDown Interactive To Donate $10,000 To The ASPCA®

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive ( DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, announced today a $10,000 donation to the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) in support of its mission to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States.

DoubleDown Casino, which is played daily by millions of fans worldwide on both desktop and mobile devices, will invite players to engage with and show support for the charitable donation by taking part in a play-to-enter giveaway on June 3, 2023. This event, Paws for the Cause, offers players the chance to express their enthusiasm for helping the ASPCA and to learn more about the organization’s work to help vulnerable and victimized animals.

“Charitable outreach is a proud commitment for our company and an expression of our values,” said In Keuk Kim, CEO of DoubleDown. “We know our fans feel strongly about animal welfare as well. It is our honor to make this donation to the ASPCA.”

“We are thankful for DoubleDown’s continued support of our efforts to rescue and care for animals,” said Matthew Carroll, Senior Manager, ASPCA Cause Partnerships & Events. “Their donation will go a long way in helping animals in need across the country, and we appreciate DoubleDown and their players’ commitments to the welfare and safety of animals.”

Visit the ASPCA website: http://www.aspca.org/

Follow the latest activity on our social media pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doubledowncasino
Twitter: https://twitter.com/doubledwncasino
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doubledowncasino

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about future events and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance, and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historic fact. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Words such as “anticipates,” believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” potential,” “near-term,” long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,” “trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, our social media pages is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release. We have included our social medial pages in this press release solely for informational purposes.

Company Contact:
Joe Sigrist
[email protected]
+1 (206) 773-2266
Chief Financial Officer
https://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni or Richard Land
JCIR
+1 (212) 835-8500
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0NDgwMCM1NjEwMzQ5IzIyMDAxNzQ=
DoubleDown-Interactive-Co-Ltd-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.