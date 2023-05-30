Core+%26amp%3B+Main+Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, will issue its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023, before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Core & Main will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time the same day to discuss the Company’s financial results. The live webcast will be accessible via the events calendar at ir.coreandmain.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 or +1 (404) 975-4839 (international). The passcode for the live call is 913151. To ensure participants are connected for the full call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived version of the webcast will be available immediately following the call. A slide presentation highlighting Core & Main’s results will also be made available on the Investor+Relations section of Core & Main’s website prior to the call.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure™ with local service, nationwide®. As a leading specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, Core & Main provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, nationwide. With approximately 320 locations across the U.S., the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,500 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and reliable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523006070/en/