Rayonier Inc. ( NYSE:RYN, Financial) announced today that Mark McHugh, President and CFO, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, participants can visit the Investor Relations section of Rayonier’s website at www.rayonier.com and follow the registration link. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website shortly after the live event.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.91 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

