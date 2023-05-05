Datadog's New Capabilities Help Azure Organizations Manage Costs, Migrate to the Cloud and Monitor AI Models

2 hours ago
SEATTLE, May 23, 2023

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced new capabilities and integrations for Microsoft Azure at Microsoft Build today. The announcements include support for Azure OpenAI Service, Azure Arc, Cloudcraft for Azure and Cloud Cost Management for Azure.

Observability is increasingly important in helping organizations meet their cloud goals—at a time when efficiency is paramount. Azure Arc helps organizations manage their on-premises, edge and multicloud environments more efficiently. With added support for Azure Arc—along with Azure OpenAI Service, Cloudcraft and Cloud Cost Management—Datadog is an observability partner that equips Azure organizations to migrate confidently to the cloud, manage costs and monitor AI models.

"The ability to incorporate Microsoft Azure Arc information into our Datadog environment has led to faster troubleshooting and more complete visualizations. It's helped to identify what's not tagged, what's in a disconnected state and what agent versions have or haven't been getting updated by patching schedules," said Marty Diamond, Infrastructure Solutions Architect at Sertifi.

"Organizations that are investing in generative AI applications built on Microsoft Azure demand access to reliable and accurate performance and cost data," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "Our new integration with Azure OpenAI Service helps organizations track token consumption so they can understand the primary cost drivers for OpenAI usage."

"Datadog continues to support cloud observability on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Datadog's latest suite of releases enhances enterprise-wide cloud visibility into Azure and augments Microsoft Cost Management data with observability data. Datadog is a trusted Microsoft partner in helping organizations plan, monitor and accelerate their cloud journeys," said Tony Surma, CTO of US Partners at Microsoft.

Datadog's newest capabilities for Azure include:

  • Support for Azure Arc: Within the Datadog platform, customers can use tags and other critical metadata to baseline performance pre-migration and monitor Arc connection status post-migration.
  • Cloudcraft by Datadog: Azure users can now design enterprise-wide architectural best practices and create real-time diagrams of cloud architectures. Cloudcraft's drag-and-drop diagram designer, live environment scanner and automatic budget generator make it easy for teams to discover, plan and diagram their cloud architectures.
  • Cloud Cost Management for Azure: In today's macro-economic environment, cloud infrastructure teams need to present cost data to application teams in a meaningful and digestible way. Cloud Cost Management enables application teams to contextualize performance and cost, side-by-side, in a single dashboard. This drives optimum performance, while minimizing wasted resources.
  • Integration with Azure OpenAI Service: Datadog's new integration provides immediate insights into requests, latency and token consumption of Azure OpenAI Service. This enables customers to better optimize costs, troubleshoot issues and monitor performance of their AI-powered applications, including those that leverage ChatGPT.

Datadog is at Microsoft Build 2023—visit the team in DevSecOps room #321. To learn more about Datadog's capabilities and integrations for Azure, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/azure/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadogs-new-capabilities-help-azure-organizations-manage-costs-migrate-to-the-cloud-and-monitor-ai-models-301832326.html

