SEATTLE, May 23, 2023

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), will represent the company at the upcoming Nareit REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York City.

Stockfish is scheduled to present at 8 a.m. Eastern. The webcast links and presentation materials can be accessed at https://investor.weyerhaeuser.com, where replays will also be available shortly after the live events.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
AnalystsAndy Taylor, 206-539-3907
Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

favicon.png?sn=SF08734&sd=2023-05-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stockfish-to-represent-weyerhaeuser-at-nareits-reitweek-2023-investor-conference-301832653.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

