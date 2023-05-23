PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the "Company") announced today that it will host a virtual investor event with Artie Starrs, Chief Executive Officer of Topgolf, on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM PT. The event will consist of a presentation followed by Q&A with analysts and investors focused primarily on Topgolf's venue business, including the PIE (Popular Inventory Engine) growth and profitability initiative. Chip Brewer, President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands, and Brian Lynch, CFO and Chief Legal Officer of Topgolf Callaway Brands, will also be present.

To register in advance for the event, please follow this link: Webcast Registration. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the broadcast on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com/news-and-events/ir-calendar.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

