Sempra Ranked No. 1 Employer for Diversity Among U.S. Utilities by DiversityInc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023

  • Ranked fourth in the nation among regional employers for diversity
  • Named among the Top Companies for Philanthropy by DiversityInc

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named the top-ranked utility company in the U.S. for diversity, beating out its peers to earn the No. 1 spot on DiversityInc's Top Utilities list for 2023. Recognized as an industry leader for its commitment to cultivating an inclusive and high-performance culture and for its dedication to advancing programs that support historically underrepresented communities, Sempra also earned spots on DiversityInc's Top Regional Employers and Top Companies for Philanthropy lists. The rankings are based on six key areas of workplace fairness: Human capital, leadership accountability, talent development, workforce practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

DiversityInc_2023_PRN.jpg

"For 25 years, our high-performance culture has brought together employees of different backgrounds, perspectives and ideas with a shared goal of delivering energy with purpose," said Mitch Mitchell, senior vice president of diversity and community partnerships for Sempra. "We believe that the diversity of our workforce empowers the Sempra family of companies to better serve our consumers and the communities in which we operate, while also benefitting our shareholders and other stakeholders."

By the Numbers

Sempra is dedicated to building a high-performance culture enriched by the diverse backgrounds and lived experiences of its employees. In 2022, people of color made up nearly 60% of the U.S.-based workforce and women represented 34% of leadership across the Sempra family of companies. The company also consistently provides opportunities to promote diversity and inclusion among its employees through direct engagement, employee resource groups and enterprise-wide events covering topics such as allyship in action and mental health awareness.

Sempra's diverse and inclusive environment also extends to the communities it serves. In 2022, the company provided $40 million in community giving through the Sempra family of companies and the Sempra Foundation. Additionally, Sempra's California and Texas utilities in 2022 purchased more than $2.4 billion in goods and services from businesses owned by women, minorities, service-disabled veterans and members of the LGBTQ+ community, representing about 30% of total supplier spend.

Learn more about Sempra's inclusive and high-performance culture in its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report.

About the Top 50 Companies for Diversity List

The Top 50 Companies for Diversity List has been published annually since 2001. Conducted by Fair360, the list aims to educate the workforce about workplace fairness, equity and inclusion. The list is compiled based on company-provided data that covers leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy for judges to review.

"Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has become the external validator for large U.S. employers committed to promoting fairness," said Carolynn Johnson, CEO of DiversityInc. "These rankings represent evidence-based, superior human capital outcomes achieved only by data transparency and an unwavering commitment to workplace fairness for everyone."

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

Sempra_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA08011&sd=2023-05-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-ranked-no-1-employer-for-diversity-among-us-utilities-by-diversityinc-301831708.html

SOURCE Sempra

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA08011&Transmission_Id=202305231605PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA08011&DateId=20230523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.