NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 06/01/2023 06/02/2023 06/16/2023 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 06/01/2023 06/02/2023 06/16/2023 $0.03266 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

