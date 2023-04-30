PR Newswire
NEW YORK, May 23, 2023
NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2023.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.81 %
2) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.78 %
3) City of El Paso TX Series 2021-C 4.00%, 08/15/47
1.77 %
4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.73 %
5) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.71 %
6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
1.69 %
7) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29
1.69 %
8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46
1.62 %
9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41
1.59 %
10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50
1.52 %
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
19.31 %
Airport
9.26 %
Revenue - Miscellaneous
7.91 %
Toll Roads/Transit
6.29 %
Tobacco Securitization
2.93 %
Industrial Development - Industry
2.76 %
Electric Utility
2.75 %
Higher Education - Private
2.58 %
Prepay Energy
2.42 %
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
2.34 %
Water & Sewer
1.07 %
Port
0.86 %
Industrial Development - Utility
0.53 %
Higher Education - Public
0.43 %
Senior Living
0.23 %
SUBTOTAL
61.67 %
Tax Supported
Special Tax
9.77 %
Local G.O.
9.69 %
State G.O.
7.48 %
State Lease
1.23 %
SUBTOTAL
28.17 %
Prerefunded/ETM
7.58 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
1.63 %
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.52 %
SUBTOTAL
0.52 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.43 %
SUBTOTAL
0.43 %
Total
100.00 %
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
Illinois
11.74 %
California
8.39 %
New Jersey
8.18 %
Pennsylvania
7.56 %
Wisconsin
6.17 %
Texas
5.95 %
New York
5.77 %
Florida
5.56 %
Michigan
5.14 %
South Carolina
3.15 %
Connecticut
2.71 %
Virginia
2.33 %
Ohio
2.24 %
Alabama
2.03 %
Arizona
1.96 %
Georgia
1.77 %
Minnesota
1.74 %
North Carolina
1.67 %
Maryland
1.55 %
Oklahoma
1.54 %
New Hampshire
1.48 %
Nevada
1.45 %
Colorado
1.29 %
Utah
1.23 %
Iowa
1.01 %
Nebraska
0.90 %
Kansas
0.87 %
Hawaii
0.81 %
West Virginia
0.67 %
Washington
0.52 %
Indiana
0.49 %
Louisiana
0.49 %
Arkansas
0.35 %
Oregon
0.21 %
District of Columbia
0.18 %
Massachusetts
0.14 %
South Dakota
0.13 %
Puerto Rico
0.10 %
Tennessee
0.07 %
Kentucky
0.03 %
Other
0.43 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
2.94 %
AA
30.40 %
A
34.18 %
BBB
19.78 %
BB
2.31 %
B
0.78 %
D
0.23 %
Not Rated
0.33 %
Pre-refunded Bonds
7.58 %
Short Term Investments
1.47 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
6.31 %
1 To 5 Years
7.27 %
5 To 10 Years
9.58 %
10 To 20 Years
24.03 %
20 To 30 Years
40.77 %
More than 30 Years
12.04 %
Other
0.00 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
15.18 %
Average Coupon:
4.44 %
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
0.00 %
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
40.02 %
Total Fund Leverage:
40.02%*
Average Maturity:
9.54 Years
Effective Duration:
6.76 Years
Total Net Assets:
$356.46 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$12.40
Total Number of Holdings:
189
Portfolio Turnover:
18.00 %
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.02% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
