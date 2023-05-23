NiSource declares common and preferred stock dividends

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., May 23, 2023

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 25 cents per share, payable August 18, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2023.

The board also declared today a dividend of $406.25 per share on the Corporation's 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, is hereby declared, payable September 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2023.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.3 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. The mission of our approximately 7,200 employees is to deliver safe, reliable energy that drives value to our customers. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and is on Forbes lists of America's Best Employers for Women and Diversity. Learn more about NiSource's record of leadership in sustainability, investments in the communities it serves and how we live our vision to be an innovative and trusted energy partner at www.NiSource.com. NI-F

