WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in Deutsche Bank’s 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference on June 8, 2023. David Sewell, president and chief executive officer, will present information about the Company at 8:30 am ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523006041/en/