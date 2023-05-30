Dollar General Promotes Steve Deckard to Newly Created Executive Vice President, Growth and Emerging Markets Role

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) announced Steve Deckard has been named executive vice president, growth and emerging markets effective June 1, 2023. Deckard, who most recently served as senior vice president of emerging markets and led the company’s international expansion into Mexico, began his DG career in 2006 as a regional director.

“Over the past 17 years, Steve has played an important role in the expansion of our business, helping to further our mission of Serving Others both in the United States and now Mexico,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “His proficiency in data science, retail operations and strategic implementation has been critical and we look forward to extending our reach and progressing key strategic initiatives under Steve’s leadership.”

As executive vice president, growth and emerging markets, Deckard will provide leadership over initiatives including Mi Súper Dollar General in Mexico, pOpshelf and DG Well Being, along with the company’s Real Estate and Decision Science & Analytics teams.

During his tenure at DG, Deckard has held roles of increasing responsibility in store operations, asset protection, corporate process improvement, strategy and financial planning. Prior to joining Dollar General, Deckard spent more than 10 years at Walmart in various leadership roles. He earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of March 3, 2023, the company’s 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.

