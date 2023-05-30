Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) announced Steve Deckard has been named executive vice president, growth and emerging markets effective June 1, 2023. Deckard, who most recently served as senior vice president of emerging markets and led the company’s international expansion into Mexico, began his DG career in 2006 as a regional director.

“Over the past 17 years, Steve has played an important role in the expansion of our business, helping to further our mission of Serving Others both in the United States and now Mexico,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “His proficiency in data science, retail operations and strategic implementation has been critical and we look forward to extending our reach and progressing key strategic initiatives under Steve’s leadership.”

As executive vice president, growth and emerging markets, Deckard will provide leadership over initiatives including Mi Súper Dollar General in Mexico, pOpshelf and DG Well Being, along with the company’s Real Estate and Decision Science & Analytics teams.

During his tenure at DG, Deckard has held roles of increasing responsibility in store operations, asset protection, corporate process improvement, strategy and financial planning. Prior to joining Dollar General, Deckard spent more than 10 years at Walmart in various leadership roles. He earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

