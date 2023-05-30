VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 23, 2023 in Vancouver. A total of 67,756,939 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 35.42% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:
|DIRECTORS
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
|WITHHELD/ABSTAIN
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Margaret M. Beck
|54,488,449
|1,561,933
|97.21%
|2.79%
|Ricardo M. Campoy
|54,063,858
|1,986,523
|96.46%
|3.54%
|Daniel Dickson
|55,163,520
|886,861
|98.42%
|1.58%
|Amy Jacobsen
|54,787,688
|1,262,694
|97.75%
|2.25%
|Rex J. McLennan
|50,443,451
|5,606,931
|90.00%
|10.00%
|Kenneth Pickering
|54,697,353
|1,353,029
|97.59%
|2.41%
|Mario D. Szotlender
|54,476,166
|1,574,215
|97.19%
|2.81%
|Christine West
|29,229,149
|26,821,234
|52.15%
|47.85%
All director nominees were re-elected, including the addition of Christine West, CFO to the Board of Directors.
Shareholders voted 94.24% in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders also voted 82.91% in favour to approve and ratify the amended and restated Advance Notice Policy of the Company.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing construction of the Terronera project and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
