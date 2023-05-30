APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

46 minutes ago
HOUSTON, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Aug. 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on July 21, 2023, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.

About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Investor:(281) 302-2286Gary Clark
Media:(713) 296-7276Alexandra Franceschi
Website:www.apacorp.com

