Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 23, 2023

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 23, 2023.

Restaurant_Brands_International_Inc__Restaurant_Brands_Internati.jpg

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 395,029,406 representing 87.4% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for ten nominees to the Board of Directors. The ten individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee other than Ms. Fribourg was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Alexandre Behring

347,230,379

89.4

40,972,013

10.6

Maximilien de Limburg Stirum

387,134,845

99.6

1,377,607

0.4

J. Patrick Doyle

383,126,156

98.6

5,489,485

1.4

Cristina Farjallat

382,110,204

98.3

6,506,472

1.7

Jordana Fribourg

359,240,989

92.5

29,061,333

7.5

Ali Hedayat

367,434,373

94.7

20,763,016

5.3

Marc Lemann

359,883,054

92.7

28,316,775

7.3

Jason Melbourne

379,363,666

97.6

9,148,536

2.4

Daniel S. Schwartz

386,405,131

99.5

2,105,362

0.5

Thecla Sweeney

387,671,634

99.8

836,724

0.2


Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO08934&sd=2023-05-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-announces-election-of-directors-301832711.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO08934&Transmission_Id=202305231705PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO08934&DateId=20230523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.