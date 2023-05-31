Ennis, Inc. (the “Company”), (NYSE: EBF), announced its acquisition of the real estate and operating assets of Stylecraft Printing Company in Canton, Michigan. Stylecraft is a trade only printer since 1967 specializing in business forms, integrated products and commercial printing.

“We are thrilled to bring Stylecraft and its experienced employees into the Ennis family of companies,” said Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of Ennis. “The addition of Stylecraft expands our product lines and geographical footprint, as well as adds a well-known brand that has been serving the distributor channel for more than 50 years. The acquisition of Stylecraft continues our strategy of adding quality companies to serve our customers and create return for our shareholders.”

Upon closing, Stylecraft Printing will continue its normal operations at its current locations in Canton, Michigan. Stylecraft can be reached at 800.521.6502 and [email protected].

About Ennis:

Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States to serve the Company’s national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business and commercial products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flexographic printing, internal bank forms, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels, advertising specialties, adhesive notes, plastic cards and other custom products. For more information, visit ennis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523006117/en/