Workiva Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial), the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting, today announced its planned participation at two investor conferences. Workiva's management team will present at the following events:

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference: CEO Julie Iskow will present on June 6, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. ET.

William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference: CFO Jill Klindt will present on June 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The events will be webcast live and a recording will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section on Workiva's investor relations website (investor.workiva.com).

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

