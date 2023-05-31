OneMedNet Appoints Healthcare IT Executive, Aaron Green, as President

~ Signaling a New Chapter of Growth for the Innovative Solution of Real World Data~

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / OneMedNet Corporation ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data, through its proven OneMedNet iRWD™ solution, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of healthcare technology veteran, Aaron Green, as President. In this new role, Green will be responsible for all the major growth functions and lead engagement with existing clients, new clients, sales operations, marketing, communications, and product innovation, reporting directly to the CEO.

Green is a healthcare technology business transformation leader with more than 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare management, sales, strategic planning, M&A, product development, customer support and services operations. Prior to joining OneMedNet, Green served in a variety of healthcare technology roles including most recently at Change Health Care, acquired by Optum Insights a United Health Group company, a leading healthcare technology company, as Vice President Cloud Solutions. At Optum Insights, Green was responsible for developing and attaining the P&L, Bookings, Revenue and EBIDTA targets of its Cloud Solution lines. Before Optum Insights, Green worked for more than 15 years with McKesson growing to Division Vice President, Sales where he led an organization of executives, salespersons and staff, across the US, Canada, and the US government territories. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Victoria, British Columbia, a Systems Analyst Diploma from Royal Roads University, British Columbia, and a Business Administration and Management certificate from the Wharton School.

"As we gear up to become public imminently, we have tremendous opportunity to accelerate our growth opportunities across multiple markets. This is the perfect time for Aaron to join, and we are privileged to have him onboard and part of our leadership team," said Paul Casey, Chief Executive Officer of OneMedNet. "I look forward to working with Aaron as his experience and knowledge expand the strengths of our management team, furthering equipping OneMedNet with the talents to drive growth."

Aaron Green added, "OneMedNet is uniquely positioned within the healthcare technology business of extracting, securing, and transferring medical data as life science companies increasingly demand regulatory grade imaging. I am honored to join the Company at a time when I can contribute my skillsets and experience to propel the Company towards its next stage of growth with a clear path to scale. I look forward to working with Paul, Jeffrey, and the OneMedNet team in driving revenue growth and expanding our footprint."

As previously announced, OneMedNet entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Data Knights Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, on April 25, 2022, that will result in a newly combined company to be publicly listed on Nasdaq. Upon completion, OneMedNet will be listed under the symbol ONMD.

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet unlocks the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers by transforming Real-World Data into a valuable, quality asset that can help clinicians improve care and lower costs. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD™ solution, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous Real-World Data Life Science requirements. OneMedNet is led by its Chief Executive Officer, Paul Casey and Founder and Chairman, Dr. Jeffrey Yu.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine
MZ Group North America
203-741-8811
[email protected]

