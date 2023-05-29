Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") To Announce 1st Quarter 2023 Results At Its Annual General Meeting With Follow Up On Investor Conference Call

2 hours ago
Release of Q1-2023 Earnings Results and Annual GeneralMeeting ("AGM"):

MISSISSAUGUA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Redishred plans to release its Q1-2023 results on Thursday,May 25th, 2023 at its AGM.

The time and Microsoft Teams Meeting coordinates for the Company's AGM are as follows:

Time of AGM: Thursday, May 25th, 2023, 12:00pm Eastern Standard Time

Microsoft Teams Meeting Coordinates:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZWFlNmMzNGYtZmI3NS00OTIxLTlhMjgtZmE4YWVkOGI2ZDhj%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2209b32427-e575-44b4-8e8c-5b50f961114a%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%222577d777-7e2b-4e07-9ae1-78c0ff9964c7%22%7d

Phone Conference ID: 532 379 738#

Dial by your location:+1 647-794-6067 (Canada), 1 929-352-1865 (New York), +1 872-242-8892 (Chicago), +1 469-998-7639 (Dallas), +1 323-694-0365 (Los Angeles)

Investor and Analyst Call:

The Company is also pleased to announce the details of its Investor Conference Call as follows:

Date: Monday, May 29th, 2023
Time: 8:30am Eastern Standard Time
Call In Number: 1-800-319-4610

The purpose of the call is to review Redishred's Q1-2023 financial performance. Time has been allotted for a question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hasham and Mr. Brar look forward to updating the shareholders and the investment community on the Company's results.

Financial Statements

Redishred's June 30, 2023 Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.sedar.com and www.redishred.com.

About Redishred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") is the owner of the PROSHRED®, PROSCAN and secure e- Cycle brands, trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. Redishred digitizes, secures, shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. Redishred is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is Redishred's vision to be the ‘system of choice' in providing digital retention, secure shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred CapitalCorp. grants PROSHRED and PROSCAN franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates fifteen corporate businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of information security businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT)
Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
www.redishred.com
Phone: (416) 849-3469 Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT)
Harjit Brar, CPA, CA
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
www.redishred.com
Phone: (437) 328-6639 Fax: (905) 812-9448

Note: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

