Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGC) securities between May 31, 2022 and May 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Canopy Growth investors have until July 24, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 10, 2023, after the market closed, Canopy Growth announced that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and the quarters ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon, and would need to be restated. The Company also disclosed that it “identified certain trends in the booking of sales by the [BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.] business unit for further review.” The Company specified that “although the BioSteel Review remains ongoing, the Company has preliminarily identified material misstatements” and that “the correction of the misstatements is expected to reduce certain revenues previously recognized.”

On this news, Canopy Growth’s stock price fell $0.18, or 14.6%, to close at $1.04 per share on May 11, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

