Roc360 Further Expands its Leading Portfolio of Brands with Acquisition of Origination Assets of Civic Financial Services

2 hours ago
NEW YORK, May 23, 2023

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc Capital Holdings LLC ("Roc360"), a vertically integrated platform for residential real estate investors and a leading originator of business-purpose loans nationwide, today announced it has purchased the origination assets of Civic Financial Services ("CIVIC"), a subsidiary of Pacific Western Bank ("PacWest Bancorp"; Nasdaq: PACW).

In 2022, Roc360 affiliates and CIVIC collectively funded in excess of $7.6 billion in business-purpose loans.

Under the terms of the transaction, CIVIC, one of the leading institutional private lenders in the United States specializing in originating residential business-purpose loans, sold its origination assets to Roc360. Excluded from the sale are previously originated, loans and loan servicing operations. Roc360 will use the storied and trusted brand name CIVIC, which will join Roc360's growing portfolio of leading real estate brands, including Roc Capital, Finance of America Commercial¹, ElmSure, Wimba Title, and Tamarisk Appraisals.

CIVIC was founded in 2014 to serve investors who did not fit within the traditional real estate lending criteria. Since its inception, CIVIC has funded in excess of $9.4 billion through its borrower-direct, broker, and correspondent channels.

The CIVIC asset acquisition materially strengthens Roc360's existing national origination footprint, specifically in CIVIC's home state of California, the largest market for business-purpose loans to real estate investors. In 2022, Roc360 affiliates and CIVIC collectively funded in excess of $7.6 billion in business-purpose loans.

"In the face of market difficulties, we continue to expand and develop more products and services for real estate investors. We believe that America's housing stock is severely undersupplied, with more than 50% of homes in deferred maintenance, lacking the modern-day energy efficiencies that our clients install with each loan they take from us. We will continue to prudently expand and invest for long-term solutions to these structural problems," said Arvind Raghunathan, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Roc360 family of companies.

Piper Sandler and Company served as financial advisor to PacWest Bancorp in the transaction.

About Roc360

Roc360 is a leading financial services platform for residential real estate investors, providing vertically integrated solutions, including lending, servicing, insurance, and valuation. Founded in 2014 by Arvind Raghunathan, Maksim Stavinsky and Eric Abramovich, Roc360 employs over 300 people and has funded nearly $25 billion in loans throughout the United States through its lending affiliates. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices on three continents.

Earlier in 2023, Roc360 acquired the operational assets of Financial of America Commercial in a similar transaction.

About PacWest Bancorp
PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest") is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the "Bank"). Pacific Western Bank is a relationship-based community bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through full-service branches throughout California and in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

1Under License

SOURCE Roc360

